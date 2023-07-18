BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets split a doubleheader with the Casper (Wyoming) Post 2 Oilers in American Legion baseball play on Tuesday at Dehler Park, winning 2-1 and losing 7-6.

The twin bill was Casper's first in its road trip up to Billings this week as the Oilers will additionally play the Billings Royals twice Wednesday at Dehler Park, with first pitch in the first game scheduled for noon.

In the low-scoring first game, Scarlet Nolan Berkram outdueled his Casper counterpart on the mound as both hurlers threw complete games, though Berkram allowed just one run while striking out 11 in the process to help get his team the win.

Nathan McDonald had both of Billings' RBIs in the game, acquiring them via a sacrifice fly and a double as Scarlets crossed over for a run each — both of which were scored by Berkram — in the first and third innings. Casper scored its lone run in the second frame.

The Oilers got redemption in the nightcap, bursting out for a five-run third inning as the Wyomingites held a late Billings rally at bay. The Scarlets, down 7-5 entering the bottom of the seventh, scored one in the frame but were unable to bring the tying run home.

Kade Vatnsdal went all seven innings in the circle for the Scarlets, striking out three as only three of his runs allowed were earned. The top of Billings' order was strong as the one through four slots in the lineup all had multiple hits in the game, with McDonald and Hunter Doyle also having multiple RBIs to boot.

The Scarlets now await first-round play in the Class AA state tournament, which begins Saturday in Missoula when the No. 2-seeded Scarlets play No. 7 Kalispell at 1 p.m. at Lindborg-Cregg Field.