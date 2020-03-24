Billings Scarlets catcher Jarron Wilcox

Billings Scarlets catcher Jarron Wilcox has signed to play baseball at Phoenix College. 

 Courtesy photo

BILLINGS — Jarron Wilcox of the Billings Scarlets has signed with the Phoenix College baseball team.

Wilcox, a senior at Billings West, enters his third year with the Scarlets. Phoenix College is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association. 

He has played catcher, third base and pitcher for the Scarlets. Last year, Wilcox batted .285 with seven doubles, one triple and two home runs. He was third on the team with 25 RBIs.

"Jarron has exceptional arm strength and defensive skills behind the plate," Scarlets coach Adam Hust said. "With his strong work ethic and ability to learn, he will be a great addition at Phoenix College."

Tags

Load comments