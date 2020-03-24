BILLINGS — Jarron Wilcox of the Billings Scarlets has signed with the Phoenix College baseball team.
Wilcox, a senior at Billings West, enters his third year with the Scarlets. Phoenix College is a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
He has played catcher, third base and pitcher for the Scarlets. Last year, Wilcox batted .285 with seven doubles, one triple and two home runs. He was third on the team with 25 RBIs.
"Jarron has exceptional arm strength and defensive skills behind the plate," Scarlets coach Adam Hust said. "With his strong work ethic and ability to learn, he will be a great addition at Phoenix College."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.