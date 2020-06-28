BILLINGS — Starting pitcher Rocco Gioioso notched the six-inning complete game and the Billings Scarlets closed strong at this year's Goldsmith Gallery Jewelers Baseball Tournament with a 5-1 win over the Colorado Lightning Sunday at Dehler Park.

The Lightning were the tourney champions last year.

Gioioso limited the opposition to four hits, one unearned run, and three walks. He struck out three.

Billings led 2-0 after the first inning and never trailed.

Offensively, Caden Dowler had two hits and drove in two for the Scarlets. Jace Buchanan, Nathan Dewar and Spencer Berger all added an RBI.

Berger, Dewar and Jarron Wilcox each hit doubles for the Scarlets.

