The Scarlets' Johnny Day slides into second base past Matt Krieger as the Billings Scarlets play the Helena Senators at Pirtz Field on Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets beat the Helena Senators in both games of Sunday's doubleheader at Pirtz Field, and they earned the second win in walkoff fashion.

A sacrifice fly from Logan Meyer (3 for 4) with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Scarlets a 5-4 victory. They trailed 4-1 going into the sixth inning, in which they scored two runs, and they plated another in the seventh to force extra innings.

Caden Dowler, who scored the winning run, went 1 for 3 with a triple and a walk. Teammate Jarron Wilcox, who hit a game-tying RBI single in the seventh, also went 1 for 3 with a walk, while Nathan Dewar finished 1 for 3 with two walks, and Andruw Brester was 1 for 4 with an RBI double. 

Helena's Ethan Keintz went 2 for 3, and Tyler Tenney went 1 for 3 with a walk.

The Scarlets (7-4) won the first game 4-1 thanks to a three-run third inning. The score was 1-1 after one.

Dewar went 3 for 4 with a double, Meyer went 1 for 3 with a triple and Nathan McDonald finished 1 for 3 with a two-run triple. Jackson Schaubel allowed one unearned run on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts in six innings pitched.

For the Senators (9-5), Chase Nielson went 2 for 3 with a double, Tenney went 1 for 2 with a walk and Matt Krieger went 1 for 4 with an RBI double.

