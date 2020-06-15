BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets beat the Helena Senators in both games of Sunday's doubleheader at Pirtz Field, and they earned the second win in walkoff fashion.
A sacrifice fly from Logan Meyer (3 for 4) with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Scarlets a 5-4 victory. They trailed 4-1 going into the sixth inning, in which they scored two runs, and they plated another in the seventh to force extra innings.
Caden Dowler, who scored the winning run, went 1 for 3 with a triple and a walk. Teammate Jarron Wilcox, who hit a game-tying RBI single in the seventh, also went 1 for 3 with a walk, while Nathan Dewar finished 1 for 3 with two walks, and Andruw Brester was 1 for 4 with an RBI double.
Helena's Ethan Keintz went 2 for 3, and Tyler Tenney went 1 for 3 with a walk.
The Scarlets (7-4) won the first game 4-1 thanks to a three-run third inning. The score was 1-1 after one.
Dewar went 3 for 4 with a double, Meyer went 1 for 3 with a triple and Nathan McDonald finished 1 for 3 with a two-run triple. Jackson Schaubel allowed one unearned run on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts in six innings pitched.
For the Senators (9-5), Chase Nielson went 2 for 3 with a double, Tenney went 1 for 2 with a walk and Matt Krieger went 1 for 4 with an RBI double.
