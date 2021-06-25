BILLINGS — Drew McDowell and Jackson Schaubel combined on a seven-inning one-hitter to lead the Billings Scarlets over the Colorado Lightning 5-0 on Friday at the Goldsmith Gallery Baseball Tournament at Dehler Park.
With the win, the Scarlets improved to 2-0 at the tourney. Billings (11-5) defeated Beaverton, Oregon, 10-0 on Thursday at Pirtz.
The Scarlets were scheduled to play later Friday against Sheridan, Wyoming, at 7:30 p.m. at Dehler.
McDowell pitched the first four innings, giving up only a single to Trey Gray, while striking out eight and walking two. Schaubel closed by pitching the final three hitless frames. He struck out two and walked two.
Luke Tallman finished 2 for 3 at the plate, with a double, for Billings. He drove in two runners and scored once.
Ryan Nelson and Rocco Gioioso also had an RBI for Billings. Leadoff batter Nate McDonald singled, walked and scored two runs.
