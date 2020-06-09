BILLINGS — Johnny Day, Jackson Schaubel, and Nathan McDonald each had two hits as the Billings Scarlets defeated the Great Falls Chargers 8-4 in Class AA American Legion baseball on Sunday.
Leadoff batter Nathan Dewar had a home run, two runs and three RBIs for the Scarlets.
Five Scarlets pitchers limited Great Falls to five hits.
Keeton Clark and Andrew Paradise each had two hits for the Chargers.
