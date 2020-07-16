BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets' Eric Laughlin will be playing baseball at Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas, next year.

Laughlin, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound outfielder who can also play first base, has been a member of the Scarlets for two years. He will be on a baseball and academic scholarship. Laughlin attended Billings West. 

Lyon College finished this year with a 20-6 record and 13th in the NAIA rankings before the season was cut short in mid March due to the coronavirus crisis.

