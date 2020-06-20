BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets and Helena Senators split a high-scoring doubleheader in American Legion baseball Saturday at Pirtz Field.
A night after being shut out, the Scarlets rekindled their offense to take the first game 11-1. Billings scored six runs in the first, highlighted by a run-scoring triple by Michael Horrell.
Jackson Schaubel, Jarron Wilcox and Andruw Brester each had two RBIs for the Scarlets. The game was halted after the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Billings lost 2-0 on Friday to their crosstown rivals, the Billings Royals. The Scarlets bounced back thanks to a solid pitching effort by Bradley Wagner, who allowed two hits and one earned run in five innings.
Ethan Keintz was responsible for the Senators’ only run when his triple in the third inning scored Forest Suero.
Billings kept to its high-scoring ways early in Game 2, this time scoring seven times in the opening inning, backed by a two-run triple by Michael Feralio and RBI doubles from Schaubel and Caden Dowler. Dowler also hit a solo home run in the third.
But Helena rallied back by scoring 10 runs in the sixth and went on to win 17-8.
The Senators were bolstered by Suero’s bases-clearing triple in the inning, which scored three runs. Brady Anderson also drove in three for Helena. Tyler Tenney had three of Helena’s 14 hits.
