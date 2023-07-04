BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets allowed just one run in 12 innings across two games against the Great Falls Chargers on Monday at Pirtz Field, winning 13-0 and 4-1 as part of a twin bill.

In the 13-0 win, Scarlets starter Zach Stewart was stellar, winning the mercy-ruled game by tossing a five-inning one-hitter in which he struck out two and walked three.

His teammates at the plate got to work on scoring runs early and often. An eight-run second inning was sandwiched by two-run frames in both the first and third innings, with another run added on for good measure in the fourth as Billings pelted Great Falls for 11 hits in all.

Catcher Rocco Gioioso made his one hit count, driving in four. He was one of five Scarlets to record multiple RBIs as Nathan McDonald, Hunter Doyle, Nolan Berkram and Drew McDowell joined him with all driving in two each.

The Scarlets encountered a bit more resistance in their 4-1 win, but were still able to get the job done in seven innings, scoring three in the third and another run on top of it in the fourth.

Starter Nathan Swandal allowed just four hits in six innings of work on the mound, while Kolten Wynia successfully picked up the save by closing the door on Great Falls in the top of the seventh.

Billings' RBIs in the 4-1 win came from Gioioso, McDonald and shortstop Kyler Northrop, with McDonald picking up a double in the process.

The Scarlets go on the road for their next set of games as they'll take on Bozeman in a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.