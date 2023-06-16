BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets picked up a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, then held on in the final half-inning to pick up a narrow 3-2 win over the Great Falls Chargers on Friday in American Legion Baseball play at Pirtz Field.

The low-scoring affair saw the Scarlets (21-5) strike first with a single run in the fourth inning, but Great Falls responded immediately afterwards with two runs of their own in the fifth.

The go-ahead, deciding runs came a frame later, giving the Scarlets the win despite just four hits throughout the game. Both teams finished with two errors.

Starter Zach Stewart and reliever Kolten Wynia combined to allow just the two runs on six hits, fanning six in total in the process. Great Falls starter Scott Klinker was unlucky not to get the win after going all six innings for the Chargers, with one of his runs given up being unearned as he struck out six.

Both of Great Falls' runs came off of the bat of catcher Brinkley Evans, who smacked a two-RBI double. He was one of six different Chargers to nab a hit on the day.

Third baseman Nathan McDonald and outfielder Jaxson Brandt, meanwhile, had the Scarlets' RBIs, though shortstop Kyler Northrop also helped get the Billings offense in rhythm by going 2 for 3 at the plate as the only player on either team to record multiple hits in the game. Left fielder Nolan Berkram had the Scarlets' lone extra-base hit, a double.

The Scarlets are off this weekend as they travel to play in a tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, which begins play Monday and continues through Wednesday.