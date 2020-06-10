GREAT FALLS — The Billings Scarlets and Great Falls Chargers scored plenty of runs during their American Legion baseball doubleheader Wednesday at Centene Stadium, which resulted in each team winning one game.
The Scarlets captured the second contest by a 13-2 score, a game that was halted after the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.
Billings pushed 10 runs across in the second inning, highlighted by Logan Meyer’s three-RBI double and a two-run single by Jackson Schaubel. Meyer added an RBI single later in the inning as the Scarlets batted around the order.
Schaubel allowed one earned run over four innings to earn the victory on the mound.
In the first game, an 11-9 Great Falls' win, Kael Richards had two doubles and five RBIs to lead the Chargers’ offense. Tyler Marr went 3 for 4 with a double and drove in two runs.
Schaubel had three hits for the Scarlets, while teammate Johnny Day had two RBIs.
