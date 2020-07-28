406 logo

BILLINGS — Michael Horrell threw a two-hitter and Nathan Dewar and Eric Laughlin combined on a three-hitter as the Billings Scarlets swept an American Legion baseball doubleheader from the Missoula Mavericks Tuesday at Pirtz Field.

While Horrell was holding down the Mavericks, the Scarlets’ offense erupted for six runs in the third inning on the way to a 9-1 win in the first game. Jarron Wilcox drove in three runs on a bases-loaded double and Jace Buchanan hit a two-run triple in the big inning.

Michael Feralio had three hits for the Scarlets and Horrell struck out 11 in his complete-game win.

In the second game, a 7-2 Scarlets’ win, Dewar lasted 6 2/3 innings before giving way to Laughlin for the final out. Dewar allowed both Missoula runs, but only one was earned.

Feralio went 3 for 3 with a home run. He scored three times and drove in two runs. Buchanan added two RBIs for the Scarlets, who had 13 hits in both games and out-hit the Mavs 26-5.

