BILLINGS — Rocco Gioioso drove in two runs and Jaiden Turner pitched into the sixth inning to help the Billings Scarlets salvage an American Legion doubleheader split by beating the Kalispell Lakers 6-4 Friday night at Pirtz Field.
Kalispell opened the doubleheader with a 5-3 win. Gage Brink doubled and drove in two runs, and Kael Willis doubled twice and score both times. Joel Schlegel pitched six innings for the win.
Billings took a 4-1 lead in the nightcap after four innings and then held on as the Lakers scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh.
Turner struck out seven in 5.2 innings of work and Jaden Sanchez threw a scoreless seventh for the save. Michael Feralio went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored and Kyler Northrop added two hits, a run and an RBI.
On Saturday, the Scarlets and Lakers also exchanged wins, with Kalispell taking the opener 8-6 and Billings winning the second game 9-8.
Max Murphy and Luke Tallman homered for the Scarlets in the second contest. The Lakers' Danny Kernan doubled. Billings rallied from an 8-4 hole after two innings.
In the first game, Gage Brink and Kael Willis provided two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Lakers. Teammate Joseph Schlegel doubled. Kalispell pushed home six runs in the sixth inning to wipe out a 3-1 deficit.
The Scarlets received three hits from Logan Nyberg and two RBIs from Rocco Gioioso.
