BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets won their first matchup of a three-game home series with the Lethbridge (Alberta, Canada) Elks on Tuesday at Dehler Park, triumphing over the Canadians 6-1.

Billings took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and put up four more runs in the fourth to build upon its advantage, cruising while starting pitcher Drew McDowell threw a gem.

McDowell tossed a complete-game, one-hit shutout, striking out 12 Elks as his no-hit bid was ended via a Lethbridge RBI double in the top of the seventh inning.

Second baseman Jaden Sanchez led the way at the plate for the Scarlets as he had three RBIs off of two hits as Kyler Northrop, Rocco Gioioso and Nolan Berkram tallied the other RBIs.

Billings will next host the Elks for a Wednesday doubleheader at Dehler Park, with first pitch in the first game scheduled for 5 p.m.