BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets won the overall series but came up just short of a sweep against the Lethbridge (Alberta, Canada) Elks on Wednesday, splitting a doubleheader with the Canadians in American Legion baseball play at Dehler Park.

After a 6-1 win over the Elks on Tuesday, the Scarlets won 5-4 and lost 8-4 in the Wednesday twin bill.

Billings' Wednesday win came via a walk-off as, with the score evened up at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Scarlets managed to get a winning run in the nick of time to avoid extras.

Hunter Doyle was the main man on offense for Billings in its victory, notching a game-high three RBIs as Kyler Northrop and Rocco Gioioso also additionally contributed RBIs of their own in the game.

Starter Zach Stewart went 5 2/3 innings, allowing the four earned runs and nine hits while striking out four, while Kolten Wynia arrived in relief and held the Elks at bay the rest of the way, giving up just one hit until his Scarlets teammates on offense provided the walk-off.

Such magic did not occur for Billings in its defeat in the other game to Lethbridge on Wednesday, however. There, the Elks held Billings to five hits and surged out to as much as a six-run lead, with the tone set when Lethbridge got up 5-0 by the middle of the second inning.

Nolan Berkram was the only Scarlet to record multiple hits in the loss, picking up two. He, along with Northrop, Doyle and Jaden Sanchez, had Billings' RBIs in defeat.

The Scarlets will welcome Kalispell next for another doubleheader at Dehler on Friday, with the first game scheduled to get going at 5 p.m.