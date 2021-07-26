BILLINGS — Billings Scarlet Michael Feralio and Laurel Dodger Jaxon Wittmayer will both be playing college baseball next year.
Feralio has signed to play at Vermilion Community College in Ely, Minnesota, where he is going to be a first baseman and designated hitter.
“I’m very excited. It will be a great opportunity for me,” Feralio, who graduated from Billings Christian this past spring, said. “It’s a beautiful campus and feels like a summer camp surrounded by trees and lakes. It’s really pretty and beautiful.”
Feralio has played for the Scarlets for two seasons and feels like he’s ready to be challenged playing college baseball.
“I’m really excited to take my talents past high school to the college level,” he said.
When the Scarlets played at the Gopher Classic in Minnesota, it sealed the deal for Feralio to choose Vermilion.
“We went down to play at the Gopher Classic and I’ve been in communication with the coach,” Feralio said. “I played well there and the coach saw some of the numbers I put up and was all for it.”
Wittmayer gave a verbal commitment to Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
“I am so pumped. It is pretty late in the process,” said the second-year Dodger, who played for the Billings Royals as a sophomore. “I am really glad I was able to make a decision and find a new home. It’s a really exciting time right now.”
Wittmayer, who is batting .450 with 13 doubles and nine triples, is an outfielder and pitcher for the Dodgers. Batting leadoff, Wittmayer leads the Dodgers in runs and is second in steals.
Wittmayer was also a wide receiver and outside linebacker on Laurel’s State A championship football team. He said Anoka-Ramsey will be a good fit.
“I have some family up there. It felt like home,” Wittmayer said. “I get a chance to start right away. That was a plus. I want to use it as another opportunity to go to a four-year school after that. They have the tools to better my future and a good business program I want to major in.”
Laurel coach Doug Studiner is happy for his assistant captain.
“I’m very excited,” Studiner said. “He has worked very hard and is probably our most improved player and has a lot of athletic skill and has turned it into baseball skill. He has worked hard to be the best baseball player he can be. His numbers show it and his ability to lead his team and the way he can dominate a baseball game has changed from this year to last year. The hard work he put in all winter has paid off.”
