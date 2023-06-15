MISSOULA — A day after the two teams split a doubleheader, the Billings Scarlets ended their road trip against the Missoula Mavericks with an 11-3 win in American Legion Baseball play Thursday.

Holding a narrow 2-1 lead after three innings, the visitors burst ahead with eight runs combined in the fourth and fifth innings (three in the fourth, five in the fifth) to coast to victory. Scarlets starter Nathan Swandal went the distance by throwing a complete-game three-hitter with three strikeouts.

The win included a three-hit, four-RBI day in the batter's box for Billings' Nathan McDonald, one of three Scarlets to have multiple RBIs as Colter Wilson and Christopher Hastings additionally each had two. Nolan Berkram also chipped in with a 3 for 3 game hitting with an RBI and four runs scored.

Ten of Billings' runs were scored on Missoula starter Schuyler Fairchild, who went five innings. Henry Black, Jace Bykari and Easton Reimers were the only Mavericks to record hits on Swandal, though the latter two players plus Owen McGuinn did manage to pick up RBIs.

The Scarlets will return home Friday to host Great Falls at 2 p.m. at Pirtz Field. Missoula returns to play Saturday as it hosts Medicine Hat for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.