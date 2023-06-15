MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks and the Billings Scarlets split their American Legion Baseball doubleheader Wednesday, with the Mavericks taking the first game 5-4 and the Scarlets nabbing the second 3-2.

Game 1 was defined by the Mavericks' ability to manage a three-run fifth inning that allowed it to take a 4-2 lead, bolstered by another run in the bottom of the sixth that allowed them to hold on despite Billings mustering runs of its own in the sixth and seventh.

Missoula catcher Jace Bykari had two RBIs in the game, while teammates Sam Matosich, Henry Black and Chris Compton all had one each. Center fielder Carter Taylor added in three hits.

Billings shortstop Kyler Northrop additionally had two RBIs to tie for the game lead, and though the Scarlets had 10 hits (including four from third baseman Nathan McDonald), it wasn't enough to emerge on top.

Mavericks starter Easton Reimers threw 6 1/3 innings to pick up the win, and Owen McGuinn closed by tossing 2/3 of an inning to pick up the save.

The second game saw the Scarlets rebound by way of a two-run seventh inning to take a late lead, with Jaden Sanchez picking up the save in relief by holding onto the narrow one-run cushion in the bottom-half of the inning.

Billings starter Drew McDowell was effective, going six innings while allowing two runs off of six hits. He was outdueled by Missoula starter Chris Compton (6 1/3 innings, two hits, one run allowed, seven strikeouts), but the Mavericks' bullpen let the Scarlets back into the game once Compton was pulled.

Center fielder Hunter Doyle tallied two RBIs for the Scarlets in Game 2, a game-high and the only two that Billings recorded in the game. Henry Black and Reimers had RBIs for Missoula.

The Scarlets and Mavericks will rematch at 1 p.m. Thursday in Missoula