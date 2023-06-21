OMAHA, Neb. — A pair of dominant wins Wednesday lifted the Billings Scarlets American Legion baseball team to the Battle of Omaha tournament title in the 19U division.

The Scarlets beat Wheaton High 9-2 in the semifinals and cruised 8-1 over Wahpeton Post 20 in the championship game.

Against Wheaton, the Scarlets trailed 1-0 until the top of the third inning, when they scored two runs. They added seven in the seventh.

Zach Stewart pitched all seven innings for Billings, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Scarlets third baseman Nate McDonald went 1 for 3 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs, left fielder Nolan Berkram went 3 for 4 with an RBI and first baseman Rocco Gioioso finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases.

The Scarlets led the entire game against Wahpeton, scoring twice in the fourth, once in the fifth, four times in the sixth and once in the seventh.

Billings starter Colter Wilson allowed one earned run on two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, while Gioioso was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs and two Scarlets — right fielder Hunter Doyle and designated hitter Jaden Sanchez — finished 2 for 3 with a walk and at least one steal (Sanchez swiped two bags).

UPDATE: This story has been updated to note that the Scarlets won the Battle of Omaha 19U championship.