TULSA, Okla. — Hunter Doyle smacked a home run and pitched a three-hit, complete game shutout as the Billings Scarlets defeated the BBA Titans-Turk 17U from Tulsa, Oklahoma, 11-0 at a baseball tournament here Thursday.

With their fifth-straight victory, the Scarlets now have a 16-3 overall record.

Doyle didn't walk a batter and struck out six.

The Scarlets played a complete game with 12 hits and zero errors. The team from Tulsa had one error.

Kade Vatnsdal batted 3 for 4, including a double, with a run and five RBIs. Kyler Northrop was 3 for 4 with a run and two RBIs. Leadoff batter Nate McDonald was 2 for 3, including a two-base hit, and scored three times. Rocco Gioioso added a double for Billings.

The Scarlets continue tourney play on Friday.