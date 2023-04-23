SHERIDAN, Wyo. — Playing their final two games in a four-game set here over the weekend, the Billings Scarlets fell to Cheyenne (Wyoming) Post 6, 12-4, before storming past the Sheridan Troopers, 18-3, in American Legion baseball on Sunday.

On Saturday the Scarlets (3-1) defeated both the Troopers and Sixers.

In their runaway victory over the Troopers, Billings amassed 20 hits, including five for extra bases. Hunter Doyle batted 4 for 5 with two doubles and a triple and drove in six while scoring three runs. Colter Wilson was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with two runs and two RBIs. Leadoff batter Nate McDonald was 3 for 5, including a triple, and scored three runs. Kade Vatnsdal batted 2 for 4, including a double, and had one run and two RBIs. Kyler Northrop batted 2 for 4 with a pair of runs and an RBI and cleanup hitter Jaden Sanchez was 2 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs. Chris Hastings was 2 for 3 and scored three runs.

Scarlets pitchers Zach Stewart and Sanchez combined on a five-inning two-hitter. Stewart threw the first four innings, allowing one hit and three runs (two earned), while walking four and whiffing nine. Sanchez pitched the last inning and gave up one hit, while walking one and striking out one.

In the setback to the Sixers, Billings still managed 9 hits to Cheyenne's 11. Billings did commit four errors, while Cheyenne didn't have any defensive miscues.

Northrop batted 3 for 4, including a double, and had one run and one RBI. Rocco Gioioso was 2 for 4 with a run. McDonald and Vatnsdal doubled for Billings.

Doyle was effective on the mound, throwing the first four innings and limiting Cheynne to three hits and a pair of runs (both unearned). He walked four and struck out five.

Cheyenne did plate nine runs in the fifth to take command of the game.

The Scarlets will next play a doubleheader at Medicine Hat (Alberta) on Saturday.