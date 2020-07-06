KALISPELL — The Billings Scarlets shook off a 14-4 loss and beat the Kalispell Lakers 7-2 to split Monday's American Legion Class AA doubleheader.
In game one, a five-run third inning gave Kalispell a 7-0 lead. The Scarlets cut it to 7-4 going into the bottom of the sixth, but the Lakers ended it there with a seven-run rally.
Kalispell's Kobe Berlund went 2 for 3 with a solo home run, a walk and four RBIs, Hayden Vaugn went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk and Jack Corriveau went 2 for 2 with a walk and three RBIs.
For the Scarlets, Logan Meyer was 2 for 3 with two doubles, and Jace Buchanan finished 1 for 2 with a triple and a walk.
In the second game, Kalispell scored two runs in bottom of the first inning and maintained that 2-0 lead through three. The Scarlets scored one in the fourth, two in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Billings' Jarron Wilcox went 3 for 4 with a double, Nathan Dewar went 2 for 5 with a double, Buchanan went 2 for 4 with a walk and Nathan McDonald went 2 for 3.
Jack Corriveau was 2 for 4 with a double, Vaugn was 1 for 3 with a double and a walk and Ben Corriveau finished 1 for 2 with two walks.
