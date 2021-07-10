EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Billings Scarlets split their two American Legion baseball games Saturday at the Gopher Classic.
The Scarlets began the day with a 7-0 loss to the Bellevue West Thunderbirds of Nebraska, but bounced back to beat Eden Prairie 18-U 12-4 in the evening.
The Scarlets were limited to four hits in their first game. Bellevue's Daniel Lester struck out seven in 5.2 innings and gave up three of the hits.
Nate McDonald, Michael Feralio and Ryan Nelson (2) accounted for the Scarlets' hits.
Connor Schneider and Carson Wright had three hits each for Bellevue West. Wright hit a double.
In the nightcap, the Scarlets used an 11-run third inning to beat Eden Prairie.
Spencer Berger finished with three hits for Billings. Feralio and Max Murphy added two hits apiece.
Bradley Wagner pitched a four-hitter for the Scarlets. he gave up two earned runs, while striking out six and walking none.
Eden Prairie used five pitchers.
