SHERIDAN, Wyo. — The Billings Scarlets traded wins with the Sheridan Troopers on Wednesday in an American Legion baseball doubleheader.
In Billings' 5-4 victory, Kyler Northrop and Luke Tallman each had two RBIs for the Scarlets, while teammate Kolton Wynia had two hits and scored a run.
Sheridan scored three times in the bottom of the fifth inning, which was the final inning, but couldn't erase what was a four-run deficit.
The Troopers got their win by a 3-2 count in a seven-inning contest. Sheridan scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. Jaden Sanchez had two of the Scarlets' three hits.
