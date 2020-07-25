BILLINGS — The Idaho Falls Post 56 Bandits attempted a comeback, but the Billings Scarlets downed the defending American Legion baseball World Series champions 8-7 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Pirtz Field.
The Bandits came back to score a 9-1 victory in the nightcap.
Billings plated six runs in the bottom of the fifth in the first game. Leadoff batter Nate Dewar batted 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Michael Feralio drove in two in the winning effort. Johnny Day had two hits, scored two runs and drove in one.
The Scarlets overcame three errors to post the win. Bradley Wagner tossed 5.2 innings and gave up eight hits and six runs, although none of the runs were earned. He struck out two and walked five for the Scarlets.
In the second game, Kai Howell pitched six innings and limited the Scarlets to two hits and one earned run. He fanned three and walked three.
David Henze led the Bandits offensively, with a 2-for-3 performance. He scored one run and had three RBIs.
Andruw Brester drove in Rocco Gioioso for the Scarlets' lone run.
