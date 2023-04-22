SHERIDAN, Wyo. — The Billings Scarlets started their American Legion baseball season with a pair of victories here on Saturday.

The Scarlets posted a 13-4 victory over the Sheridan Troopers and followed that up with a 6-2 triumph over Cheyenne (Wyoming) Post 6.

Pitcher Colter Wilson pitched the first 3.2 innings against Sheridan, scattering four hits and three earned runs while walking three and striking out three. Nathan Swandal pitched the final 3.1 innings, limiting the Troopers to one hit. He walked four and struck out three.

Hunter Doyle provided the big bat for Billings, with a 3-for-5 performance, three runs and six RBIs. Doyle also hit a home run. Jaden Sanchez also homered for the Scarlets and was 3 for 5 with a run and a pair of RBIs. Kyler Northrop also drove in two for Billings.

Kade Vatnsdal doubled and scored three runs for the winners and leadoff batter Nathan McDonald was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs.

In the victory over Cheyenne, pitchers Drew McDowell and Nolan Berkram limited Post 6 to three hits. McDowell tossed the first five innings, allowing one hit and one run (earned), while walking two and fanning 10. Berkram finished the game with two innings.

McDonald, batting leadoff and playing shortstop, hit a home run, drove in two and scored one run. Berkram, the cleanup hitter, was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs.

The Scarlets will remain in Sheridan to play the Sixers Sunday at noon and the Troopers at 2 p.m.