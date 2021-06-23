BILLINGS — Jackson Schaubel drove in three runs and Jaiden Turner threw six strong innings to lead the Billings Scarlets to an 8-2 Eastern AA American Legion baseball victory over the Great Falls Chargers Wednesday night at Pirtz Field.
Nate McDonald had two hits and two RBIs, and Rocco Gioioso also had two hits for the Scarlets, who scored at least one run in every inning.
Turner allowed one earned run on eight hits. He struck out six and didn’t walk a batter before giving way to Nate McDonald, who threw a scoreless seventh inning after allowing two hits.
Great Falls was led by Nate Fowler and Kael Richards, who both had three hits. Richards drove in both Chargers’ runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.