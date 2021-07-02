BILLINGS — It’s cheap and it’s made of plastic. It’s also starting to gain some sort of significance among the Billings Scarlets.
Luke Tallman was the last Scarlet to wear a toy-like gold chain Friday night, meant to be passed around to teammates who made important plays, both big and small. But after the Scarlets’ 7-4 American Legion win over the rival Billings Royals at Pirtz Field, several from the red side had already gotten their opportunity to drape it around their neck.
There was first baseman Michael Feralio, whose over-the-shoulder catch of a pop up down the right-field line turned into a double play as the Scarlets executed a successful rundown between third base and home, extinguishing a Royals’ threat in the third inning.
There was starting pitcher Bradley Wagner, who settled in after allowing the first four Royals to reach base — and two to cross home plate — to throw 6.1 strong innings.
And there was Tallman himself, who went 3 for 3 at the plate, including a bases-clearing double in the second inning that spearheaded a four-run frame that put the Scarlets up 5-2 in the second, a lead Wagner allowed to be chipped away at but never overtaken.
“Earn the chain,” is a tradition recently started by shortstop Kyler Northrop. It might seem cheesy to others, and it’s borrowed a bit from what the National League’s San Diego Padres do, but the Scarlets are having fun with it.
“Personally, it just makes you feel like, hey, your teammates trust you and they’re proud of you,” Tallman said. “And that just builds so much confidence for you. So I can feel pride in it, even if it is a plastic, old thing. It’s more about what it means by helping your team and doing your job.”
The Royals did their job pretty much the entire month of June. The Scarlets defeated the Royals on May 28 in their first meeting, but since then the blue side had reeled off 19 wins in their previous 22 games before Friday. Though Davis Mosier’s two-run double put the Royals (31-10) ahead 2-1 in the first inning, the night simply belonged to the Scarlets in what was a clean game all the way around.
“Brad did a great job, kept us off balance and got us to roll over a lot,” Royals coach David Swecker said, tipping his cap to the Scarlets’ starter. “We barreled a few balls, but not enough.”
After giving up a single, single, double and walk to start the bottom of the first, Wagner allowed only a solo home run to Owen Doucette and an RBI groundout to Jessen West the rest of the way. With steady defensive play behind him, Wagner didn’t face more than five hitters in an inning before he left with one out in the seventh after he reached the mandatory 105-pitch limit.
When Scarlets coach Adam Hust took him out of the game, Wagner was greeted by teammates who eagerly gifted him the gold chain after he crossed the first-base line to the team’s dugout.
“We played as a team, we played together and stayed on each other to help each other,” Wagner said. “Everything just came together.”
Spencer Berger and Northrop added consecutive RBI doubles in the seventh to pad a 5-4 lead, and Jadyn Averitt came on to get the final two outs and earn the save.
The win moved the Scarlets to 14-18, and Hust likes the way his team’s bench players stay focused on the game as they decide who will wear the chain next.
“All 18 guys or 17 guys staying engaged is a big deal,” he said, “so anything we can do to keep that together, especially with kids, is pretty fun. So they’re doing a good job with it and hopefully this (win) can get us on a roll and we can play some good baseball for the next month. So this was a good win for us.”
