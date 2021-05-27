BILLINGS — The first crosstown Billings Royals vs. Billings Scarlets American Legion baseball game of the season is Friday at Pirtz Field at 7 p.m.

The Class AA contest is a nonconference affair for both teams. The Scarlets will be considered the home team. 

The Royals are 12-5 this year, while the Scarlets are 3-4.

The defending State A champion Billings Blue Jays (6-5) will meet the Billings Cardinals (7-9) prior to the Royals-Scarlets match, beginning at 5 p.m. 

The Royals and Scarlets will also play Friday, June 4, at Pirtz in a nonconference game at 7 p.m. The Cardinals and Blue Jays will also begin the evening June 4 at 4 p.m. 

