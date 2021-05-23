SHERIDAN, Wyo. — A trio of Billings Scarlets pitchers limited Sheridan to three hits and Scarlets batters provided plenty of firepower with 14 hits in a 6-3 American Legion baseball win on Sunday.
The Troopers came back in the second game, stringing nine runs together over the fourth and fifth innings, for a 9-7 victory.
The Scarlets are now 3-4 on the season.
Spencer Berger, Hunter Doyle and Michael Feralio all doubled in Billings' win. Berger finished 3 for 3 and scored a run. Nate McDonald, Feralio, Bradley Wagner and Kyler Northrop all had two hits for the Scarlets.
Northrop doubled twice for Billings in the second game and was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate. He also scored a run and drove in one. Rocco Gioioso was 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for the Scarlets.
The Scarlets and Billings Royals are scheduled to play Friday at Pirtz Field at 7 p.m.
