BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets improved their record to 7-2 with a pair of American Legion baseball victories on Saturday at Pirtz Field.

Billings pushed across six runs in the bottom of the fifth to defeat the Missoula Mavericks 8-0 and then scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 22 Hardhats 7-6.

Nathan Swandal (five innings, two hits) and Colter Wilson (two innings, zero hits) held the Mavs to a pair of hits — both doubles.

Kyler Northrop batted 2 for 4 with a run and three RBIs for Billings and Rocco Gioioso drove in two runs. Nate McDonald and Chris Hastings both tripled for the Scarlets.

In the victory over Rapid City, Billings belted 13 hits compared to seven for the Hardhats. Billings played error-free baseball and Rapid City had three miscues.

Hunter Doyle, Jaden Sanchez, Gioioso, Nick Schneider and Kade Vatnsdal all had two hits for Billings. Gioioso and Zach Stewart both doubled.

The Scarlets will host Missoula at 3 p.m. Sunday at Pirtz.