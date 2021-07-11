EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Billings Scarlets posted two wins at the Gopher Classic baseball tournament here on Sunday.
In their first game, the Scarlets pushed two runs across in the bottom of the seventh to top Bennington Post 266 (Nebraska) 7-6. In their second game, the Scarlets beat the Moorhead (Minnesota) Blues 10-0.
Reliever Kolten Wynia finished the first game with three scoreless innings as he scattered three hits and fanned four.
Spencer Berger, Nate McDonald and Luke Tallman all doubled for Billings and McDonald and Max Murphy each had two RBIs.
In the second game, Jackson Schaubel tossed a five-inning one-hitter. He did not walk a batter and struck out five.
Michael Feralio hit a home run and finished 2 for 3 at the plate with three runs and three RBIs. Rocco Gioioso doubled and plated three runs.
Feralio and Tallman also doubled.
The Scarlets improved to 21-22 with the victories.
