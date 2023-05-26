Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets scored all of their runs in the first four innings en route to a 9-4 victory over the Billings Royals in the two longtime rivals first meeting of the American Legion baseball season on Friday at Pirtz Field.

The Scarlets improved to 14-3 with the victory. The defending State AA champion Royals fell to 11-8.

The Scarlets scored two runs in the top of the first before the Royals answered with a run in the bottom of the frame. The Scarlets then scored five runs in the second and two in the fourth for a 9-1 lead. The Royals added two runs in the bottom of the fourth and another in the fifth, but that was all of their scoring.

Overall, the Scarlets belted out 10 hits and the Royals had six. The Scarlets committed one error and the Royals had two.

Kyler Northrop led the Scarlets offensively, bating 2 for 4 with a double and a triple, scoring three times and driving in two runners. Hunter Doyle was another top hitter for the Scarlets with a 2-for-3 performance and three RBIs. Nolan Berkram and Rocco Gioioso added doubles for the Scarlets. Ladoff batter Nate McDonald was 2 for 4 with a pair of runs.

For the Royals, Davis Mosier was 2 for 3, including a home run, with two runs and an RBI. Ryan Denowh had a double and an RBI for the Royals.

The two storied rivals meet again Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m. at Dehler Park.