BILLINGS — Jarron Wilcox broke out Tuesday to lead the Billings Scarlets past Premier West of Colorado at Pirtz Field.

Wilcox had three doubles, six RBIs and scored three runs as the Scarlets won 16-7 in the first game of a doubleheader. His two-run double in the bottom of the first helped provide a lead, and he had another two-RBI double in the third as the Scarlets jumped out to an eight-run advantage.

Nathan McDonald scored four runs and had two RBIs for Billings. Johnny Day went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs.

In the second game, Premier West jumped out to a five-run lead en route to a 10-8 victory. The Scarlets rallied to score five runs in the bottom of the seventh, highlighted by Logan Meyer’s RBI triple and a two-run triple by Andruw Brester.

The Scarlets were hindered by seven errors in the field.

Wilcox added two RBIs in the second game, giving him eight combined in the two contests.

Tags

Load comments