BILLINGS — Jarron Wilcox broke out Tuesday to lead the Billings Scarlets past Premier West of Colorado at Pirtz Field.
Wilcox had three doubles, six RBIs and scored three runs as the Scarlets won 16-7 in the first game of a doubleheader. His two-run double in the bottom of the first helped provide a lead, and he had another two-RBI double in the third as the Scarlets jumped out to an eight-run advantage.
Nathan McDonald scored four runs and had two RBIs for Billings. Johnny Day went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs.
In the second game, Premier West jumped out to a five-run lead en route to a 10-8 victory. The Scarlets rallied to score five runs in the bottom of the seventh, highlighted by Logan Meyer’s RBI triple and a two-run triple by Andruw Brester.
The Scarlets were hindered by seven errors in the field.
Wilcox added two RBIs in the second game, giving him eight combined in the two contests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.