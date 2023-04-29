MEDICINE HAT, Alberta, Canada — The Billings Scarlets swept the Medicine Hat Monarchs as part of a twin bill of games Saturday in the Great White North, winning 6-4 in extra innings and 7-0 normally as part of a stellar pitching performance.

In the 6-4 victory, the Scarlets erupted late by scoring two runs each in the seventh and eighth innings. Kyler Northrop and Nathan McDonald tallied three hits and a RBI each in the game, making up half of Billings' 12 hits in total. Nolan Berkram got the win by throwing the final four innings and giving up just one earned run on two hits with seven strikeouts.

Pitching was the name of the game in the 7-0 shutout win as McDowell got the start and allowed only four hits with no earned runs in five innings of work. Zach Stewart closed out the show by only allowing a single hit across the final two innings, though his lineup ensured that he was in little danger on the mound down the stretch as Billings scored six combined in the sixth and seventh, including three RBIs from Rocco Gioioso.

The Scarlets will duke it out one more time at Medicine Hat with a single game scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday.