FLORENCE — Bitterroot Red Sox junior Mitch Spinetta was just as surprised as his coaches to find out that he had pitched a no-hitter Monday in the championship game of the Class A Legion baseball Memorial Day tournament.
“I did?” Spinetta asked rhetorically after being questioned about if he knew the feat that he had just pulled off moments earlier against the Bitterroot Bucs. “I did not realize that. I thought I did pretty good, but I did not know that. Wow. I guess I did well.”
It’s understandable Spinetta wasn’t paying attention to whether he gave up a hit. He’s normally receiving pitches behind the plate as the team’s everyday catcher, not throwing toward home, which he focused his energy on Monday after not having pitched since May 2019 and not being a regular starting pitcher since he was in 10-U or 11-U baseball.
This year, Spinetta is tasked with occasionally being an innings eater on the mound, although it comes at the expense of the college hopeful's best talent: catching. He came through with quite the showing in his season pitching debut, allowing only five baserunners in a 14-1 win that lasted only five innings because of the mercy rule.
“For maybe throwing one bullpen this year, he did a hell of a job,” Red Sox manager Kallan Grenfell said. “He did what we preach: throw strikes, keep the ball down and trust that defense. We’ve got a great defense, and he did his job, and they did their job. We talked about everybody filling their role and do the best in your role.”
Spinetta’s defense came up big for him while Paul Brenneman filled in behind the plate. Center fielder Mack Wright, who made a good impression Friday in his first game since moving to Montana, prevented a hit by making a head-first diving catch on an RBI sacrifice fly by Brendan Schneiter. First baseman Austin Gray and shortstop Tim Hickey later erased a walk by turning a 3-6 double play.
Spinetta mostly jumped out ahead of batters, had to occasionally battle back after falling down in the count and found success with a curveball that had good movement through the light drizzle. He was riding high on adrenaline during the game and allowed just three baserunners on walks and one on an error after he hit the Bucs' leadoff batter, who came around to score an unearned run.
“This type of game, where there’s so much on the line and so much energy versus our rivals, you don’t have to do much,” Spinetta said. “It’s just kind of there for you. Lots of adrenaline. It feels good.”
Spinetta and the Red Sox weren’t even supposed to be playing in the championship game of the tournament. They were replacing the Helena Reps, who also went 2-2 in pool play and beat them out on run differential to earn the second spot in the title game but decided to forego the opportunity to play so they could get on the road to return home.
With the Red Sox in need of a pitcher heading into their fifth game in four days, Grenfell flipped a coin that would decide between Spinetta and another infielder. Spinetta lost the toss but was then told what the toss was for and asked to pitch anyway. It showed Grenfell the leadership he wants to see from his catcher, who’s one of just three returning starters.
“He’s like, ‘Give me the ball, I’m pitching,’” Grenfell recalled. “You love that attitude. I was proud of that.”
The Red Sox bats provided more than enough damage, blowing the game open with an eight-run fifth inning. Left fielder Zach Pintok led the team with four RBIs, while second baseman Tyler Davis and right fielder Tristan Lewis drove in one run apiece.
Spinetta helped his cause by collecting an RBI double and an RBI sacrifice fly, scoring two runs and drawing three walks.
“I was just sitting fastball the whole time because I haven’t seen my pitch yet this tournament, so it felt good to be able to see it and barrel one up,” said Spinetta, whose bat as the No. 3 hitter in the lineup will be more important than his pitching for the team to have success.
While sitting fastball as a hitter, he was dealing first-pitch fastballs to the batters he faced. Bucs manager Austin Nogle would’ve liked to see his hitters swing at more of those.
“We just didn’t have a good approach,” Nogle said. “We let too many fastballs go. You can only tell them so many times to attack first-pitch fastball. Eventually, they’ve got to start doing it.”
The Bucs finished 3-2 at the tournament, bookending their 9-0 and 14-1 losses to the Red Sox with wins of 20-3 over Bozeman, 5-1 over Helena and 13-0 over Missoula.
Up next for them is a home date against Missoula on Sunday as the team with seven returning starters continues to work toward trying to win state after finishing as the runner-up last year.
“I learned we’ve got to do a better job of getting through adversity,” Nogle said. “When we put up runs early in the game, we play well. When we give up runs early in the game, morale slips a little bit. We’ve got to be better with adversity, which comes with playing more games.”
Missoula AA Mavs pick up first win Monday
The Mavs steamrolled over the Belgrade A Bandits in the Memorial Day tournament at Bozeman on Monday, 13-2. Dane Fraser went 4 for 4 with three RBIs, and Alex Certez picked up the complete-game pitching win. Missoula was also slated to play Great Falls. Results were unavailable.
On Sunday night, the Mavs lost to Bozeman, 8-0. Sage McMinn and Samuel Schmidt combined for the shutout on the mound for the Bucks in the five-inning contest. McMinn allowed just one hit and struck out two in four innings of duty. He also had two hits and an RBI. Missoula (1-2) was limited to two hits.
