GREAT FALLS — Young athletes on both sides of the Canadian border have been adversely affected the past year by the COVID-19 pandemic, which virtually shut down all travel between Montana and its neighbor to the north.
Players in several spring and summer sports have encountered considerable disruptions to their usual schedules, but athletes in American Legion baseball have likely absorbed the most serious blows to their programs.
The Great Falls Chargers, who sponsor teams in both the Class AA and Class A divisions of the Montana/Alberta American Legion baseball program, saw more than 20 games wiped out in 2020 because their Canadian rivals couldn’t cross the border. That situation hasn’t changed this spring, causing eight AA teams and four Class A programs to revamp their already fragile schedules.
“We’ve absolutely had to rip up our schedules again this season,” said Tony Forster, head coach of the Chargers’ AA team and a longtime baseball advocate. “We really didn’t lose any conference games last season because we added one game with each of the other Montana teams. But the kids enjoy playing the Canadian teams and they miss those rivalries.”
The Chargers AA team – along with two clubs in Billings and one each in Helena, Butte, Bozeman, Missoula and Kalispell – typically have played three or four conference games each year against the Lethbridge Elks and Medicine Hat Moose Monarchs.
Those games were tentatively scheduled for this summer but are on hold pending decisions by the Alberta government to reopen the border.
“Our board has already decided that even if the border opens by mid-June, we’ve got to redo our schedule,” Forster said.
“And we also miss playing games against the Vauxhall Baseball Academy. That’s the best competition we see all year … many of those kids go on to play college ball.”
Ed McNamee, who assists Forster with the AA program after spending many years as a Class A coach, said the impact of not playing Alberta opponents is even worse for the Class A teams in the Northern Division.
“They (Canadian teams) make up half the league,” said McNamee, referring to rivals in Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Vauxhall and Fort McLeod. “That impacts not only us but the other teams in the North (Havre, Lewistown and Tri-County based in Conrad).”
Losing those games against regional rivals is costing teams a lot of money, too, McNamee said.
“We used to play three tournaments a year, but this year we’re going to five tournaments to make up those games,” he said.
The Great Falls coaches realize their Canadian friends are hurting even worse because of the travel ban.
“I think they miss it more,” McNamee said. “They have fewer options when it comes to playing games.”
Great Falls will be hosting the State AA Tournament in late July at Centene Stadium, and Forster is hopeful that a Canadian team will be allowed to compete.
“We are hoping that if the border is open by mid-July or so, we can set up a five-game playoff between Lethbridge and Medicine Hat so one of them can play at State. That would be good for everybody.”
Officials in youth soccer and softball programs have been affected by the travel ban, but to a lesser degree.
“Our kids almost never played up in Canada,” said Scott Thompson, who has had two daughters compete on Great Falls youth soccer teams. “I think Kalispell would be affected a lot more. There were always a lot of Canadian teams at the Three Blind Refs tournament over there.”
Great Falls is a hotbed for girls softball, with two major tournaments played each year, one in May and another over the Fathers Day weekend.
“We would expect three to six Canadian teams for the early tournament, and at least 10 or 15 for the bigger one,” said Jeff Beisicker, an official with the Falls Fushion. “But our teams almost never play up in Canada.”
