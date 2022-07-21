BUTTE — The American Legion Montana/Alberta Southern District "A" Tournament got underway on Thursday afternoon with a matchup between the fourth-seeded Bozeman Bucks and fifth-seeded Helena Reps at 3 Legends Ballpark.
Jarrett Hurz's two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning snapped a 2-2 tie, and Quinn Pershing added a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning to provide more cushion for the Bucks as they defeated the Reps, 7-2.
Bozeman (28-26) trotted out Cash Jones to the mound to start for the Bucks. The Reps got to the junior lefty early, as Braden Beatty singled to start the game. With two outs, Taylor Kopp and Lance Bratlien walked to load the bases. Connor Devine's infield single scored Beatty to put the Reps in the lead.
Cole Graham hit a grounder in front of the plate area, which catcher Jaden Frandsen scooped up and threw to Pershing at first base to retire the side, as Helena led in the middle of the first.
Bratlien took the bump for the Reps and was greeted with a single by Herz. Beatty fielded Cole Smith's grounder and flipped a throw to J.R. Huschka to force out Herz. Pershing walked to give the Bucks runners on first and second. With two outs, Frandsen drilled a single to left field to score Smith and pull the Bucks even with the Reps at 1-1.
Ian Mehrens walked with an out in the top of the second for the Reps. However, Mehrens attempted to steal second base with two outs and tried to leap out of the way of Smith's tag. He was unsuccessful, and the tag registered the third out of the inning.
The Reps had another scoring opportunity with two outs in the top of the third inning when Kopp walked and a pitch hit Bratlien. However, Devine hit a dying liner into left field that Dylon Poulin made a running grab on to end the inning.
The Bucks tied the game in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Smith singled and stole second base. Pershing hit a deep fly to center field caught by Mehrens and advanced Smith to third base. Torin Jeske drilled a single to left field that scored Smith and gave Bozeman a 2-1 lead.
Jones found himself in two-out trouble for the second time in the game, this time in the top of the fourth inning. Two walks landed Mehrens and Beatty on base. The pair pulled off a double-steal, with Frandsen's throw to third base ending up in short left field. Mehrens scored to tie the game at 2-2.
Bozeman loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth. A pitch hit C.J. Shirley, Poulin walked, and Easton Martin reached on an error to load the bases. After Joey Starner flew out to Matthew Goleman in foul territory, Herz laced a two-run single into right-centerfield to give the Bucks a 4-2 lead.
Helena made noise in the top of the fifth inning. Seth Neilson was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, Bratlien singled Neilson to second base with one out, and Goleman was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two out. Jones got Cole Tietje to line out to Smith at shortstop to escape the bases-loaded jam.
In the top of the sixth, the Reps got a leadoff single from Merens, and he advanced to second on a throwing error. Beatty moved Merens to third on a groundout. Jones induced Hauschka to fly out to Herz at second base and Neilson to sky a fly to Poulin for the third out.
Bratlien was replaced on the hill by Payton Vulk to start the bottom of the sixth. A pitch hit Poulin to start the inning. Beatty made a great grab to his glove side on Martin's grounder and threw to Kopp at first base to get Martin out and move Poulin to second. Herz was hit with the next pitch, Poulin scored on a wild pitch, and Smith walked to reload the bases.
Eli Petersen took over on the mount for Vulk. On a 2-2 fastball, Pershing deposited the ball into right field to score Starner and Herz to give Bozeman a 7-2 lead.
Jack Nye took over for Jones in the seventh inning. Devine picked up a two-out single to keep the Reps alive. However, Goleman grounded to Jeske at third base to end the game.
The Bucks picked up six hits, led by Herz's 2-for-3 performance. Herz and Smith each had two runs batted in, as Bozeman left five runners on base.
Jones tossed six innings in the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits, walked five, struck out five, and hit three batters.
"I thought Jones did very well," Bozeman head coach Kyler Stark said. "He did not have his best stuff today, but he went out there and trusted his stuff enough to get the ball across the plate and trust his defense. I always harp that we have to make plays routine. I do not want them to do anything special. Just make the plays, and our defense did just that. It gave our offense chances to score runs."
Jones's pitches had plenty of bite early, with great movement on his cutter and curve ball. The pitches worked well to the point where Helena began to guess more in the batter's boxes, which ended in short-count outs.
"Jones is one of our top guys," Stark said. "He continues to command the zone as much as he can. His stuff is good as it gets at this level. I was happy that he went out and threw the baseball."
Nye allowed one hit and struck out one in his relief appearance.
Devine and Mehrens each picked up two hits in Helena's six-hit output.
"I thought that we played very well today," Helena assistant coach Manuel Ramirez said. "Some of our hitters struggled a little bit with the focus. But, our pitchers did what they were supposed to do."
While Helena hit the ball well and got runners on base, the Reps left 11 runners over seven innings, including the bases loaded twice.
"We did not take good approaches to the plate with runners on base situations," Ramirez said. "We are a young team, and we have a lot of pressure on us. But, it's part of the game."
Bozeman will face top-seeded Butte on Friday at 7 p.m. on the Miners' home field.
"Just another game. We need to come out, play our game, and worry about ourselves," Stark said. "No matter who we play, they are a great team. Hats off to them, but it is a 0-0 ballgame. So, we can compete."
It will not be until early Friday evening to find out who Helena will face in a 10 a.m. loser's bracket game on Saturday. But, regardless, the Reps will be ready.
"We have to reset and start over. We have to come fresh with a good mentality and play hard," Ramirez said.
