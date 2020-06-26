HELENA — The Bozeman Bucks A and Tri-County Cardinals each defeated the Laurel Dodgers at the Cloninger Classic here on Friday.

In the first game, Kaden Thomson homered and Bozeman defeated Laurel 12-3.

Richie Cortese batted 2 for 3 for the Dodgers, including a double, and plated a runner. He also scored a run. Jaxon Wittmayer laced a double for Laurel and also had an RBI.

The Cardinals pounded out 13 hits en route to a 14-4 victory over the Dodgers.

Kolby Kobatch was 2 for 2, including a double, with four RBIs for the Cardinals. Teammate Jette Pruttis was 2 for 3 with two runs and three RBIs.

Kayne Johnson led the Dodgers (5-11) offensively, with a 2-for-3 performance. Johnson had a two-base hit, drove in two and crossed the plate once.

The Dodgers continue tourney play on Saturday with games against the Great Falls Lightning and Havre Northstars.

