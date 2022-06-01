HELENA — Michael Armstrong went the distance, allowing just two hits and an unearned run in the Bozeman Bucks’ 8-1 conference-opening victory over the Helena Senators on Wednesday night.
“My stuff was working pretty good today,” Armstrong said. “I was in the zone a lot. It’s key for me and key at this level just to trust my defense. I thought we had really good jumps on balls in the outfield and probably took a couple hits away here and there…When plays were there to be made, we executed on them.”
The right-hander held Helena without a hit until the fourth inning. He worked out of a jam in the first, and again in the fourth when Tyler Tenney and Mike Hurlbert led the frame off with singles.
Staked to a big lead in the seventh, Armstrong walked Gavin Thennis and Carter Perlinski. An error loaded the bases ahead of Trysten Mooney who spoiled the shutout with an RBI groundout.
Armstrong finished the complete game with his fifth strikeout as the 105-pitch limit loomed.
“He’s done a really nice job his last five starts or so,” Bucks head coach Sean Potkay said. “Just been in and around the zone with multiple pitches, hitting his locations and keeping guys off-balance. He continued to do that tonight all the way through the end of the game…
“He’s kind of the ultimate competitor for us – a guy who everybody can get behind and trust up there on the mound.”
Hunter Bratcher matched Armstrong pitch for pitch. The southpaw cruised through the order the first time, allowing just a pair of singles, and needing only 38 pitches to keep Bozeman scoreless.
Bratcher hit the lead-off batter in the fourth and could not nab the runner at second on a bunt play. River Smith later scored on a groundout, a run that held up until Bozeman broke out in a big way three innings later.
Another error, also on a bunt play, opened the door to seven straight Bucks hits in the seventh inning.
Jake Vigen singled over a drawn-in infield to plate two runs, and Max Matteucci and Dillon Coleman each drove in a pair with back-to-back one-out doubles.
“Plain and simple – we’ve given up [29] runs in our last three losses because we can’t execute our bunt defenses,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “We can practice it and run it perfectly 100 times in a row, but until we can do it in a game – it’s going to be a long season if we can’t do that. Bratcher pitched well. Just gotta take outs when teams are giving us outs…
“You’ve got a team trying to work for one run and we give them seven. That’s a tough spot to put your team in.”
Helena’s batted balls could not find grass all game.
Coleman made a couple of running plays in left field and Corbin Holzer turned a 6-3 double play to get Armstrong out of the first.
With two on and nobody out in the fourth, Armstrong struck out Helena’s Sam Ark as he attempted to get a bunt down. Two fly outs later and the right-hander was out of the frame.
Armstrong retired Helena in order in the fifth and worked around a one-out walk in the sixth before recovering to allow just one run in the seventh.
“Even though I tried to make it as stressful as I could at the end, I’m proud of the way we shined in the seventh inning,” Armstrong said. “It makes it a lot easier to go on the mound when you’ve got run support like that…
“I think our focus has been really good at times and really bad at times, and I think that shows with our play. I think it’s all about being consistent now and hopefully keep it rolling.”
Vigen, Matteucci and Coleman each collected two hits and a pair of RBI in the victory. Holzer was 2-for-3 with a walk and RBI.
Tenney walked twice and singled for the Senators. Hurlbert was 1-for-3. Bratcher pitched into the seventh and was ultimately charged with five runs (four earned) on seven hits. He struck out four and walked two.
Bozeman had lost eight of its last nine games overall entering Wednesday. The team is getting healthy at the right time, according to Potkay, and beat the Senators for the first time this season to begin conference play 1-0.
Helena lost for just the third time in its last 18 games, dropping to 20-7 on the season. It is the second straight year in which the Senators have lost to Bozeman to begin conference play.
“We hit quite a few balls hard, just seemed to be right at them,” Burnett said. “That’s the game of baseball. We’ll get back after it next Monday…
“We’re a good team. I thought we took pretty good at-bats. We pitched the ball well enough to win. Things just didn’t quite go our way.”
The Senators are scheduled to play the Great Falls Chargers, at Centene Field, on Monday. First pitch is at 7 p.m.
