BOZEMAN — The Missoula AA Mavericks American Legion baseball team dropped an 8-0 decision to the Bozeman Bucks Sunday night in the Memorial Day Tournament at Heroes Park.
Sage McMinn and Samuel Schmidt combined for the shutout on the mound for the Bucks in the five-inning contest. McMinn allowed just one hit and struck out two in four innings of duty. He also had two hits and an RBI.
Missoula (0-2) was limited to two hits, including one by Markovich and one by Bay. Hangas suffered the pitching loss.
The Mavericks will play Belgrade and Great Falls in Bozeman on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.