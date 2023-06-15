BILLINGS — The Billings Royals couldn't fight back from an early hole as the Bozeman Bucks won 12-4 on Wednesday at an American Legion Baseball game at Pirtz Field.

Bozeman opened the game with a three-run first inning and ballooned the lead to 10-3 by the middle of the third. The Royals avoided the mercy rule, but were far out of contention against the visitors.

Despite that, first baseman Ethan Chaney had a strong day at the plate for Billings, going 3 for 3 with an RBI as the only Royal to record multiple hits. Shortstop Jaiden Turner recorded the Royals other RBI in the game.

Billings struggled to find rhythm on the mound as starter Davis Mosier was tagged for five hits and seven earned runs across 1 2/3 innings. Relievers Hunter Solheim and Ethan Moore combined to give up five runs (four earned) on six hits to the Bucks the rest of the way.

The Royals will attempt to rebound immediately as they face Great Falls for a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday at Pirtz Field.