GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Chargers (21-18) and Bozeman Bucks (18-23) split American Legion baseball games Tuesday night, with the Bucks taking the opener 10-8 and the Chargers taking the nightcap 5-1.

In the first game of the evening the Bucks overcame a 6-4 deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead 10-6. Luke Rizzo lead the Bucks at the plate going 3-for-4 and Brinkley Evans was 3-5 for Great Falls.

In game two, the Chargers scored a run in the top of the first inning and added four more runs in the sixth while holding the Bucks to one run in the bottom of the seventh. Brinkley Evans was 4-4 and Scotty Klinker allowed the Bucks sole run on three hits while striking out 10.

The Bucks and Chargers were to play the third and final game of the series at 1 p.m. Wednesday.