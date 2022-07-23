BUTTE — The Bozeman Bucks pulled away with a five-run sixth inning and held off a late Anaconda comeback to beat the A's 9-5 Saturday afternoon in Butte.
The win pits the Bucks against the Belgrade Bandits at 7 p.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to Sunday's 10 a.m. semifinal against the loser of this afternoon's Butte-Gallatin Valley semi.
Anaconda outhit Bozeman 10-6 but seven A's errors aided the Bucks in all three of their scoring innings.
The A's loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh, scoring two runs before Bozeman could record an out. A sac fly by Bryant Saltenberger pushed across Anaconda's fifth run of the game but at the cost of the second out of the inning. A pop out to foul territory ended the threat, and the game.
Bozeman scored two in the third and two in the fourth.
Anaconda led 2-0 after Andrew Tallon (single) and Jace Coughlin (double) each had an RBI hit in the top of the third.
Bozeman's Cole Smith was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. He also walked. Smith was the only Buck with multiple hits.
Jaden Frandsen had the Bucks' only extra-base hit, a line-drive double to score Quinn Pershing in the sixth.
Starting pitcher CJ Shirley allowed two runs on six hits, two walks and a strikeout in five innings for the Bucks.
A's pitcher Tanner Cromwell allowed eight runs (just two earned) on five hits, three walks and two strikeouts.
The A's finish the season 7-30.
Belgrade 15, Helena 5
For a moment it looked like the No. 5 Helena Reps might pull off the first notable upset of the Southern A District Tournament.
Then the No. 2 Belgrade Bandits played like the season-long contenders they've proved themselves to be.
The Bandits won 15-5 in six innings on Saturday morning and will play the winner of Saturday afternoon's Bozeman-Anaconda game at 7 p.m. tonight.
A four-run top of the third put the Reps ahead 5-1. After that, it was all Bandits.
Belgrade scored three in the third, seven in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth — all while shutting out Helena for the final three frames — to trigger the 10-run mercy rule after five innings.
The top six of Belgrade's lineup did the majority of the damage against Helena.
Leadoff hitter Lane Neill was 2-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored. Both of his hits were doubles, including a three-run shot to left in the fourth. He also walked twice.
Kash Fike, hitting second for the Bandits, was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run. Both of his hits were also doubles, each of which drove in Neill.
Aidan Kulbeck (hitting third), Collin Delph (fifth) and Wyatt Russell (sixth) had three hits each. Russell led the Bandits with four RBI.
Gavin Waters was 1-for-2 with three walks in the clean-up spot. Waters, Kulbeck and Delph each scored three times.
Helena's Seth Nielsen hit a double to left to score Ian Mehrens and take a 2-1 lead with one out in the top of the third. JR Huschka doubled to score Nielsen and an error off a Lance Bratlien grounder scored Huschka.
Huschka was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Colt Tietje was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Neill allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits and three strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Russell allowed one hit, one walk and struck out one in 1.1 innings of relief.
Helena used four pitchers against Belgrade. The Bandits outhit the Reps 14-10.
