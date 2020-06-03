BILLINGS — Hunter Williams struck out 11 and allowed one unearned run over six innings to help the Bozeman Bucks defeat the Billings Royals 6-4 in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday night at Pirtz Field.
The Bucks, who trailed 1-0 after five innings, scored once in the sixth and five times in the top of the seventh, and then held on to get the win in the bottom of the inning after the Royals scored three runs.
Aldon Geyselman and Sage McMinn had two hits each for the Bucks, and Ethan Coleman drove in two runs.
Jaeden Jordan had two RBIs for the Royals. Royals starter Nick Eliason threw five shutout innings before giving way to Eli McCoy, who picked up the loss. Only one of the six runs allowed by McCoy was earned.
The start of the game was delayed 45 minutes by rain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.