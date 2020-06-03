BILLINGS — Hunter Williams struck out 11 and allowed one unearned run over six innings to help the Bozeman Bucks defeat the Billings Royals 6-4 in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday night at Pirtz Field.

The Bucks, who trailed 1-0 after five innings, scored once in the sixth and five times in the top of the seventh, and then held on to get the win in the bottom of the inning after the Royals scored three runs.

Aldon Geyselman and Sage McMinn had two hits each for the Bucks, and Ethan Coleman drove in two runs.

Jaeden Jordan had two RBIs for the Royals. Royals starter Nick Eliason threw five shutout innings before giving way to Eli McCoy, who picked up the loss. Only one of the six runs allowed by McCoy was earned.

The start of the game was delayed 45 minutes by rain.

