BILLINGS — Bozeman's Sage McMinn came through on the mound and at the plate to help the Bucks earn an American Legion sweep of the Billings Scarlets Tuesday night at Pirtz Field.
In the opener, McMinn fired a one-hitter in a 2-0 victory as the Bucks used a two-run sixth inning to break a scoreless tie. Alton Gyselman, who doubled twice in the game, and Logan Pailthorpe had RBIs as the Bucks finally got to the Scarlets' Jackson Schaubel, who matched zeroes with McMinn up to that point.
McMinn struck out 12 and walked two batters and threw 101 pitches.
Schaubel threw a complete game, as well. He allowed seven hits, struck out five and didn't walk a batter.
In the second game, a 14-2 Bozeman win, McMinn homered and drove in three runs. Preston Fliehman and Rhett Hays also had three-RBI games for the Bucks, who had 16 hits.
Hunter Williams earned the win with a 12-strikeout performance of his own. He allowed 11 hits.
Jarron Wilcox homered for the Scarlets.
