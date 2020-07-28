BOZEMAN — Payton Stidham hit a solo home run and Aiden Montez had three RBIs to help the Billings Royals defeat the Bozeman Bucks 6-3 Tuesday night in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader.
In the nightcap, Parker McMan scattered four hits over 6 2/3 innings to lead the Bucks to a split with a 3-1 win. McMan allowed the one run, and struck out five before Sam Schmidt came on for the final out.
Preston Fliehman and Brady Higgs had RBIs for the Bucks, who scored single runs in the first, second and third innings.
In the first game, the Royals scored three times in the top of the fifth for a 5-3 lead, and pitchers Chase Hinckley and Nick Eliason shut out the Bucks over the final three innings. Hinckley allowed 10 hits and all three Bozeman runs in 6 1/3 innings before Eliason got the last two outs.
Montez and Stidham both had two hits for the Royals.
Rhett Hayes homered for the Bucks, and Ben Hubley had three hits. Both players drove in a run for Bozeman.
