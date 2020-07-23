BILLINGS — The Bozeman Bucks claimed both games of an American Legion baseball Class AA doubleheader with the the Billings Scarlets on Thursday at Pirtz Field.
Billings led by three runs at the end of the first in the opener, but Bozeman rallied with seven combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings for an 8-6 win.
In the nightcap, Sage McMinn hit a home run and had two RBIs as Bozeman edged the Scarlets 7-6.
In the first game, Alton Gyselman drove in four runners for the Bucks and teammate Ben Hubley had three RBIs. Bozeman leadoff batter Kelher Murfitt doubled, singled and walked and scored three runs.
Jarron Wilcox led Billings with two RBIs. Logan Meyer and Johnny Day both had two hits and two runs. Meyer and Dylan Silvis doubled.
McMinn finished with three hits, a run and two RBIs in the second contest. Teammate Preston Fliehman had two hits and notched two RBIs. Murfitt walked and singled and crossed the plate three times.
For the Scarlets, Jace Buchanan and Nate Dewar belted solo home runs.
Batting leadoff, Dewar finished 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Day was 3 for 3. Meyer had two RBIs.
