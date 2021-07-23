SHERIDAN, Wyo. — Bradley Wagner threw a complete-game six-hitter to help the Billings Scarlets end a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Sheridan (Wyo.) Troopers in the first game of an American Legion doubleheader on Friday.
Michael Greer and Cody Kilpatrick had back-to-back RBI hits for the final lead change in the opener, a 3-2 Sheridan victory that was the Troopers’ third straight over the Scarlets.
Sheridan starter Dylan Greenough Groom allowed two hits and one earned run (two overall) in six innings to earn the win, and Trevor Stone threw a scoreless seventh for the save.
The Scarlets built a 2-1 lead on an RBI from Kolten Wynia and a solo home run from Jaden Sanchez. But Greer hit an RBI double and Kilpatrick drove in Greer with a single in the bottom of the fifth for the one-run lead and eventual victory.
Wagner helped stop the Scarlets’ skid in the second game by striking out six and walking two.
Luke Tallman hit a two-run double, and Nate McDonald and Ryan Nelson also had RBIs for the Scarlets, who finished the twin bill with a 23-31 record.
