MISSOULA — Missoula Mavericks left fielder Bridger Johnson knew he could’ve been hitting better than he had been this season heading into their game Tuesday at Lindborg-Cregg Field.
The Miles Community College signee broke through with a 3-for-4 performance that he hopes could be a turning point as the Mavs earned a 12-7 win over the Great Falls Chargers in their first home conference game of the season. He collected two triples, a single, a walk, four RBIs and three runs scored in the first game and reached base in eight of nine plate appearances across the two games.
“I had been struggling earlier this year and just walked up to the plate today thinking that I’m going to hit the ball hard by using the approach we always use,” Johnson said before the second game of the doubleheader, which the Mavs rallied to win 10-8 after blowing an 8-1 lead.
“I feel like I was thinking too much earlier this year. Today, I just thought to walk up there with nothing on my mind and try to hit it hard.”
The pair of wins upped the Mavs’ winning streak to five in a row and moved them to 8-5 overall and 3-0 in conference. If Johnson can replicate some similar performances throughout the season after batting just under .300 last year, it’ll be a boost to an offense that’s averaging 7.6 runs per game through 13 games.
“He’ll also probably be going to Arizona State next year,” Mavs manager Brent Hathaway joked about Johnson, who had three hits total across the prior six games. “It was a great game.”
Johnson’s four RBIs accounted for half of the Mavs’ eight and came from the leadoff spot, where he was filling in for Ayden Markovich. He’s primarily been batting fourth or fifth this season but had experience in the leadoff spot last year, which was his first season as a starter.
Johnson tabbed three of the team’s 11 hits, nine of which came against starting pitcher Cam McNamee in the first four innings, and drew one of eight walks. Missoula held Great Falls to six hits, and pitcher Nolan McCaffery picked up the win, allowing just three hits and not giving up an earned run in four innings.
The Mavs did hand out five walks, commit four errors and give up three unearned runs — things they’ll need to clean up to put together a run for a state title.
“I think we have a lot of potential as a team,” Johnson said. “We still haven’t really put it all together. Yeah, we hit the ball really well, but defensively we had a couple errors and we didn’t throw strikes. When we throw strikes and play good defense and hit the ball, I think we’ll be one of the better teams in the state, and I think we’ll go for a run during the state tournament.”
Johnson gave the Mavs the lead for good with a 3-run triple in the second inning, tabbed another triple in the fifth and drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth. Shortstop Skye Palmer, first baseman Zach Hangas, third baseman Dane Fraser and catcher Andrew Claussen all added an RBI single. Palmer carded a trio of hits, while Fraser, the lone college player on the team, had two.
Great Falls center fielder Andrew Paradise cleared the bases with a 3-run double in the sixth inning and scored on a sacrifice hit to cut the Mavs’ lead to 11-7. It was the closest the Chargers got in their comeback attempt after going down 10-2 and 11-3.
In the second game, Johnson added an RBI single, a double, two walks and scored on an error. He made a head-first diving catch in the first inning to help preserve a scoreless frame.
Fraser crushed a two-run double and a two-run triple, first baseman Connor Jordan struck an RBI single and Palmer had an RBI sacrifice hit. Markovich and third baseman Charlie Kirgan each scored on a passed ball.
The Mavs led 8-1 heading to the top of the fifth but gave up seven runs on three hits that inning. Fraser's two-out, two-run triple the next frame proved to be the winning hit.
“We just have to keep working like we’ve been doing,” Johnson said. “We’ve been doing individual work, just one on one with the coaches, which I think has helped a lot.”
